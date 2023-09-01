The Atlanta Fed left its GDP tracker for Q3 unchanged today:

After this morning's releases from the US Census Bureau, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the Institute for Supply Management, an increase in the nowcast of third-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth from 11.8 percent to 12.3 percent was offset by decreases in the nowcasts of third-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth and third-quarter real government spending growth from 4.3 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively, to 4.2 percent and 2.3 percent.