2.8% vs 2.3% in the March 29 release

The Atlanta Fed said:

After this morning’s releases from the US Census Bureau and the Institute for Supply Management, the nowcasts of first-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth and first-quarter real gross private domestic growth increased from 2.6 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively, to 3.2 percent and 3.9 percent.

This indicator had been tracking lower but it's bounced back above the 2.0% consensus with this edition.