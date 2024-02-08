We're still a long ways away from the Q1 reading but the Atlanta Fed tracker is getting an extreme amount of attention after correctly flagging strong US growth last quarter.

The latest update leaves it at 3.4% with the consensus near 1.5%.

After this morning's wholesale trade release from the US Census Bureau, an increase in the nowcast of first-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth from 3.2 percent to 3.3 percent was offset by a decrease in the nowcast of first-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth from 3.3 percent to 3.2 percent.