Following today's data slate, the Atlanta Fed tracker is down to 2.3% from 2.5%.

GDPNow

"A decrease in the nowcast of first-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth from 2.9 percent to 2.2 percent was slightly offset by increases in the nowcasts of first-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth and first-quarter real government spending growth from 1.7 and 2.4 percent, respectively, to 3.0 and 2.7 percent," the release said.

That brings the Atlanta Fed tracker generally into line with the economists' consensus.