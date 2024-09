This isn't going to improve the mood in markets but it still very early in the Q3 reporting cycle.

Prior was 2.5%

From the Atlanta Fed:

"After this morning’s releases from the US Census Bureau and the Institute for Supply Management, the nowcasts of third-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth and third-quarter real gross private domestic growth decreased from 3.8 percent and -0.1 percent, respectively, to 3.3 percent and -0.6 percent."