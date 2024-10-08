It's time to start paying closer attention to this indicator as we count down to the October 30 release of advance GDP for Q3. This is a nice bump and comes after some upbeat economic data.

"After recent releases from the US Census Bureau, the Institute for Supply Management, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, the nowcasts of third-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth, third-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth, and third-quarter real government spending growth increased from 3.0 percent, 0.8 percent, and 1.7 percent, respectively, to 3.3 percent, 3.4 percent, and 2.2 percent."

here is an easier way to see that jumbled mess of a paragraph