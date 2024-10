The Atlanta Fed GDPNow tracker for Q2 was trimmed to 3.3% from 3.4% today. The economist consensus for Wednesday's advanced report is 3.0%.

After recent releases from the US Census Bureau and the National Association of Realtors, the nowcast of third-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth decreased from 3.2 percent to 2.7 percent.

That's some good growth but yesterday I wrote about the important question: What would it look like without deficits near 7% of GDP?