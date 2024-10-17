We're ticking down to the first release of Q3 GDP and so these numbers are worth tuning into and so far, they're impressive. The latest shift is to 3.4% from 3.2%.

After recent releases from the US Census Bureau, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, the nowcast of third-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth increased from 3.3 percent to 3.6 percent, while the nowcast of third-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth decreased from 3.3 percent to 3.1 percent.