The GDP tracker was boosted in the prior release but it's been reeled back in.

"After this morning’s construction spending release from the US Census Bureau and the Manufacturing ISM Report On Business from the Institute for Supply Management, the nowcasts of third-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth and third-quarter real gross private domestic growth decreased from 3.3 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively, to 3.0 percent and 0.8 percent."

We're creeping close to the Q3 release so this should take on more weight.