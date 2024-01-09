The consensus on Q4 growth is around 1% so the Atlanta Fed tracker is still well-above it but they are converging. The latest estimate is 2.2% from 2.5% on January 3.

After recent releases from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, the US Census Bureau, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the Institute for Supply Management, the nowcasts of fourth-quarter gross personal consumption expenditures growth and fourth-quarter gross private domestic investment growth decreased from 2.9 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively, to 2.6 percent and -0.6 percent, while the nowcast of the contribution of the change in real net exports to fourth-quarter real GDP growth increased from -0.23 percentage points to -0.07 percentage points.

The advance Q4 GDP report will be released on January 25 with December retail sales on Jan 17 as a final major input.