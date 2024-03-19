The tracker from the Atlanta Fed is falling to levels that are more consistent with the path of a slowing economy and rate cuts in H2.

The releases said:

After recent releases from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the US Census Bureau, and the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, the nowcasts of first-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth and first-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth decreased from 2.2 percent and 3.0 percent, respectively, to 1.9 percent and 2.7 percent.