Atlanta fed wage growth tracker at 6.4% up from 6.1%

The Atlanta Fed Wage growth tracker moved up to +6.4% in March versus 6.1% in February.. The tracker is a three month moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term of the median wage growth.

For people who changed jobs, wage growth increased by 7.3% versus 6.7% previously

For people not changing jobs the wage gains were 5.9% versus 5.8%

This report is not good news for future inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Read this Term. Yesterday CPI YoY fell from 6.0% to 5.0%. The PPI YoY moved from 4.9% to 2.7% this month after a fall of -0.5% for the month. That decline replaced a -1.4% gain a year ago contributed to the sharp fall.

Looking at the chart above, the wage growth pre-September 2021 was centered between 3% and 4% going back to 2015. The high monthly gain reached 6.7% in June and July 2022. The most recent low bottomed at 6.1%. Needless to say wages continue to be a problem for inflation going forward.

CLICK HERE for the report.