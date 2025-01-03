Yoon protection detail is not allowing police to serve the arrest warrant.

Background to this is here:

Since that post police encountered the military guarding Yoon's residence blocking attempts to enter. Police have since gained permission from the military to enter the premises.

However, now the presidential guard is denying search permission within President YoonSukYeol's premises.

The arrest warrant for the suspended president has been presented, but the guard commander is saying "no search allowed."

The standoff continues.

Meanwhile, two South Korea military officials involved in the martial law incident have been indicted and detained.

You'll note ion that linked post above that market stabilization measures have been promised, if needed.

Pic via Financial Times: