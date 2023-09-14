The summary of Asia so far is a weaker USD.

While EUR and GBP are up a few tics the gains are more notable for AUD, JPY, NZD and CAD.

Apart from what has already been posted (barely any news at all really) there is nothing fresh on the wires or data calendar.

The jobs report from Australia is due at the bottom of the next hour, just after the PBoC daily rate fishing:

Aussie jobs what to expect is here:

Via National Australia Bank on the jobs report: