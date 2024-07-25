AUD and NZD aren;t the only FX falling against the dollar, but they are performing worse than EUR and GBP. CAD is losing ground also.
JPY is rising, USD/JPY is circa 153.11
Apart from what has already been posted there are no fresh catalysts.
