The Australian jobs report earlier in the session was great with a better than maximum expectations print of +366.1K and 128K of those was full time. Unemployment down and participation up, so win, win. This should allow some of the AUD shorts to unwind further. See here for the full report, Eamonn with the details.

We are still digesting the Fed policy meeting, but the threat of Omicron has allowed the markets to not fear the Fed will run away with too aggressive a rate hike poilcy. The Fed have signalled they will pause if they need to and won't unnecessarily slow growth further. This has helped buoy risk and the taper was as expected. Here is a quick snapshot of the weakest and strongest currencies from the charts I use during my analysis for Financial Source (FS). In fact most of my charts today I use are with my analyst role at FS.