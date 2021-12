The AUD, NZD, & CAD are all the strongest major currencies this week. The AUD is leading the pack after the RBA meeting was decidedly less dovish and rate watcher McCrann saw a chance of a rate hike early next year. The recovery in Iron ore, coal prices and the PBOC easing RRR by 50bps has also helped lift the AUD. Oil's recovery has helped the CAD even though the BOC were more dovish this week over Omicron uncertainty.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW