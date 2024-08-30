It's been a fairly choppy morning in FX so far.

The AUD is the strongest but neck and neck with the Pound for the strongest on the session.

The CHF is the weakest, with the JPY not to far behind it.

Eurozone data this morning has been mixed with GDP data out of France printing worse than expected while inflation printed higher than expected. Eurozone total HICP YY printed in line with expectations, with the ex food and energy measure printed a bit higher than expected (but remained at the prior of 2.8%).

Nothing in today's data was enough to change market expectations about ECB rate expectations.