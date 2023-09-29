Daylight savings kicks in for Australia some of Australia on October 1.

Its complicated but the point for traders is that the major market centres of Sydney and Melbourne roll clocks forward one hour. Adjust your local times as needed if you are trading Australian markets and you are not in those centres.

Its gonna look something like this, it's the bit inside the box that is of relevance for Australian financial markets, the blue section is where Sydney and Melbourne are:

There are various little islands that have different time zones if you are interested. And even on the mainland, there is an unofficial, but widely observed, timezone along part of one major highway, with a quarter-hour offset.