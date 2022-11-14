This is an interesting piece on what might be a hiccup for inflation in Australia. That is, if supply is constrained prices will rise. And that'll be something for the Reserve Bank of Australia to ponder.

Australia's largest tug boat operator has warned it will lock out its crews from Friday in the latest chapter of a bitter three-year pay dispute

When the lockout becomes effective, no shipping vessels will be towed in or out of 17 Australian ports otherwise serviced by Svitzer.



Link is here for more detail.

---

AUD has been shoved around by Federal Reserve developments, maybe this local factor will play into AUD valuation going forward, or will be swamped by the ongoing global (i.e. Fed) developments. Its hard to see a potential supply chain crisis as not impacting. Dunno.