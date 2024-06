Earlier in the session we saw the AUD jump higher on hotter-than-expected CPI data for May, which has increased the odds for a hike at the August and September meetings.

Then we also had negative comments on the NZ economy from the NZ treasury which has sparked some downside pressure in the NZD.

Positive catalyst for the AUD paired with negative catalyst for the NZD.

AUDNZD trades at 1.0917 (at the time of writing).