  • Solid jump in full time jobs.
  • Jobless rate back under 4%
  • participation did slip a little though

Oz dollar liked it:

The response from analysts has been that this report today diminishes the prospect of a February rate cut from the Reserve Bank of Australia. Which is probably fair, but the Bank's focus is on inflation, the jobs market has not been slumping so these labour market reports have not been too much of a focus - they would have been if employment was not growing.