The S&P 500 is trading up 9 points or 0.2%, which is an improvement over the flat performance in the pre-market. The optimism has spread to AUD/USD, which is up a handful of pips on the day how.

AUDUSD 10 m

US 2-year yields have inched below 5% and that's weighing slightly on the US dollar but overall, this is a market that's looking for a theme to trade.