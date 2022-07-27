Core inflation rates inched a little higher q/q and also higher y/y compared with Q1

The headline rate dipped a little q/q but was higher y/y compared with Q1

The data post is here:

The fears in the market were for a rise above expectations, which we did not get. From this data it appears very likely now the RBA will hike by 50bp next week, the meeting is August 2 (statement due at 0430 GMT).

AUD/USD is down a little on the data - one minute bars to give you a taste of how AUD moved if you are reading this on your phone sway from your main screens: