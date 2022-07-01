There's no love for the aussie as it breaks down to its lowest levels this year against the dollar. The fall below 0.6800 now is the lowest since June 2020 with scope for a further drop potentially. The next key technical targets are the trendline support (white line) at around 0.6767 and the 50.0 Fib retracement level at 0.6757.

Beyond that, sellers will have an open target with 0.6500 in their crosshairs surely.

The more sour risk mood as we look to close out the week isn't helping with aussie sentiment today, with the currency leading losses in the major currencies space.