The Australian dollar is a casualty of the news over the weekend:
Trump: Tariffs on Canada can be removed if 'enough steps' taken to reduce health crisis
Since then:
- Goldman Sachs: We think Canada and Mexico tariffs are likely to be short-lived
- Trump and Dump
- Early Monday - Trump tariffs slam Stocks, surge the USD
- New Zealand benchmark equity index, S&P/NZX 50 falls nearly 2%
- Trump's tariff trade war launch bolsters the case for Reserve Bank of Australia rate cuts
- Australia retail sales December 2024 -0.1%% m/m (expected -0.7%)
Update: