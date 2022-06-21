Snippet via RaboBank on their Australian dollar view.

We expect AUD/USD can creep higher on a 12-month view

based on Australia’s relatively sound economic outlook

However, the Aussie is likely to be sensitive to risks regarding Chinese economic output and to broader concerns regarding slowing global growth

Rate forecasts from the analysts:

AUD/USD to hold close to current levels on a one-month view

rise moderately to the 0.73 area by year-end

prefer to buy AUD vs. GBP and see scope for another move to the GBP/AUD 1.73 area

Weekly candles AUD/USD: