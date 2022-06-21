Snippet via RaboBank on their Australian dollar view.

We expect AUD/USD can creep higher on a 12-month view

  • based on Australia’s relatively sound economic outlook
  • However, the Aussie is likely to be sensitive to risks regarding Chinese economic output and to broader concerns regarding slowing global growth

Rate forecasts from the analysts:

  • AUD/USD to hold close to current levels on a one-month view
  • rise moderately to the 0.73 area by year-end
  • prefer to buy AUD vs. GBP and see scope for another move to the GBP/AUD 1.73 area

Weekly candles AUD/USD:

aud weekly candles 22 June 2022