Snippet via RaboBank on their Australian dollar view.
We expect AUD/USD can creep higher on a 12-month view
- based on Australia’s relatively sound economic outlook
- However, the Aussie is likely to be sensitive to risks regarding Chinese economic output and to broader concerns regarding slowing global growth
Rate forecasts from the analysts:
- AUD/USD to hold close to current levels on a one-month view
- rise moderately to the 0.73 area by year-end
- prefer to buy AUD vs. GBP and see scope for another move to the GBP/AUD 1.73 area
Weekly candles AUD/USD: