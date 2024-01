The data is here, the 2% m/m is the biggest in 2 years:

Sales for the month hit AUD 36.5bn. This is a record high. High inflation, and strong population growth have played a part in this, of course.

Still, AUD/USD catching a bid, showing some outperformance:

I suspect it'll be fleeting, AUD is being shoved around by global developments more than local data.