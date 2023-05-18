The only thing really working in the aussie's favour right now is basically the fact that risk sentiment is still holding more positively in recent sessions. Otherwise, there's a myriad of factors working against the currency right now.
- The softer jobs data earlier reinforces the narrative for the RBA to hold the cash rate unchanged
- The dollar is catching a tailwind as the Fed may indeed keep rates higher for longer
- The technical outlook shows price topping again at the 100-day moving average (red line)
- Weak China data this week continues to highlight recovery troubles there (spillover to AUD)
It would seem that the path of least resistance is indeed for a move lower, especially if we do get stronger dollar breakout moves against the euro and yen.
That could very well tip AUD/USD towards the March and April lows just below 0.6600 with the former at around 0.6563-67 being a key spot to watch on an extended drop towards 0.6500 next for the pair.