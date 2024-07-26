AUD/USD daily chart

The bounce today comes as the overall risk mood in markets is also searching for a bit of a respite. S&P 500 futures are now up 0.5%, as equities look to a calmer end to the week. At the same time, AUD/USD is also staving off a drop below the 61.8 Fib retracement level at 0.6529 for now.

In the bigger picture, sellers remain in control and this is just a minor relief thus far. It will take a lot more on the part of buyers to convince of a turnaround in the recent selling pressure. That will also have to come alongside a better showing in risk trades in broader markets.

The near-term chart lays out the challenge for buyers as well, with the 100-hour moving average only seen at 0.6599. That is seen closer to the range of the key moving averages on the daily chart above, seen at the 0.6586-05 region. As such, keep below that and sellers will stay firmly in control of the pair.

That is the limiting scope for any rebound we'll be seeing in the near-term. So, the onus is on buyers to break back above that in order to reestablish some semblance of control.