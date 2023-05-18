While 25,000 jobs were expected to be added in April, 4,300 were lost! Job growth was strong in earlier months of this year.

The unemployment rate jumped to 3.7% from March's 3.5%. This is still historically low but an increase in joblessness is not welcome. The rapid expansion in immigration after it ground to a halt during the pandemic is adding to the labour force pool.

Data post is here:

The data today gives the Reserve Bank of Australia scope to pause at its 6 June meeting.

The Australian dollar is lower:

audusd Australia jobs report april 2023

aud