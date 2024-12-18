There are multiple factors weighing on the hapless AUD. The only fresh news today is the ballooning debt:
AUD/USD to its lowest since late November 2023:
In a 'hold my beer' moment, the NZD/USD is to its lowest since November 2022
There are multiple factors weighing on the hapless AUD. The only fresh news today is the ballooning debt:
AUD/USD to its lowest since late November 2023:
In a 'hold my beer' moment, the NZD/USD is to its lowest since November 2022
Tags
Most Popular
Stock Daily Updates
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read