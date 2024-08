Empire Fed -4.7 vs -6.0 prior

Details

New orders: -7.9 vs -0.6 prior

Shipments: 0.3 vs 3.9 prior

Unfilled orders: -7.4 vs -11.2 prior

Delivery times: -3.2 vs -9.2 prior

Inventories: -10.6 vs -6.1 prior

Prices paid: 23.4 vs 26.5 prior

Prices received: 8.5 vs 6.1 prior

Employment: -6.7 vs -7.9 prior

Average employee workweek: -17.8 vs -0.1 prior

Supply availability: -2.1 vs 0.0 prior

Six-month ahead expectations:

General business conditions: 22.9 vs 25.8 prior

New orders: 24.8 vs 20.8 prior

Capital expenditures: 8.5 vs 3.1 prior

The fall in new orders is slightly concerning but overall these numbers are steady.