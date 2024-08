US services PMI

Prior was 55.0

Manufacturing PMI 48.0 vs 49.6 expected (prior was 49.6)

Composite PMI 54.1 vs 53.5 expected (prior was 54.3)

The US dollar rose on these numbers. The ISM services number fell in June and that is looking like it was a misleading signal; that used to be one of the better forward-looking indicators but that's 2-3 fakeouts from it now.