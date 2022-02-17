The kiwi is the best performing major currency on the day and is up 0.4% against the dollar as NZD/USD erases its earlier losses in a bounce from 0.6660 to just above 0.6700 currently:

The pair is contesting key daily resistance at the figure level and a break above that will do buyers some good in trying to contest the 10 February high @ 0.6733. Meanwhile, NZD/JPY has also nearly erased its drop from earlier as well in turning a defense of its key hourly moving averages to a jump towards 77.30 levels now:

The aussie is also starting to show more solid signs of a rebound with AUD/USD climbing back up to 0.7210 and nearly wiping out the earlier drop from the Russia news:

The 100-day moving average @ 0.7243 beckons next for the pair if buyers can hold a push above 0.7200. Elsewhere, AUD/JPY held a defense of its key daily moving averages and has also now turned positive on the day in a push back above 83.00:

Keep an eye on the daily trendline resistance @ 83.16 currently as a close above that will help buyers keep poised in search of the next leg higher in the pair.