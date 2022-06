Australian June preliminary PMIs:

S&P Global Manufacturing PMI 55.8

prior 55.7

S&P Global Services PMI 52.6

prior 53.2

S&P Global Composite PMI 52.6 also

prior 52.9

Solid results all around. The RBA hiked again in June, these indicators of the economy still in expansion.

