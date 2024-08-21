Australia approved plans for a massive solar and battery farm that would export energy to Singapore
- announced environmental approvals for the US$24 billion SunCable project in Australia's remote north
- project will include an array of panels, batteries and, eventually, a cable linking Australia with Singapore
- hoped that energy production will begin in 2030
- project will provide four gigawatts of energy per hour for domestic use & two more gigawatts sent to Singapore via undersea cable will supply about 15 percent of the city-state's needs