Australia approved plans for a massive solar and battery farm that would export energy to Singapore

announced environmental approvals for the US$24 billion SunCable project in Australia's remote north

project will include an array of panels, batteries and, eventually, a cable linking Australia with Singapore

hoped that energy production will begin in 2030

project will provide four gigawatts of energy per hour for domestic use & two more gigawatts sent to Singapore via undersea cable will supply about 15 percent of the city-state's needs

