Judo Bank S&P Global PMI Flash / Preliminary for April 2024

Manufacturing nearly jumped into expansion at a 3-month high, but not quite hitting the 50 line.

Services a tickle lower.

Composite moves to its highest since April 2022

Some of the pertinent commentary from the report. On inflation pressure:

The price indicators were up slightly in April, suggesting inflation within the Australian economy is above the RBA’s target and ‘sticky’.

Cost pressures are rising, which survey respondents put down to a combination of higher raw materials prices and the effects of a weaker Australian dollar.

While margin pressures are still evident in both the service sector and the manufacturing industry, businesses are still succeeding at passing on higher costs to final prices.

On the RBA, bolding is mine: