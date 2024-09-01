Australia Final manufacturing PMI from Judo Bank / S&P Global for August 2024, comes in at the highest level in three months @ 48.5

prior 47.5

Flash reading here:

Commentary from the report, in summary:

not a manufacturing recession, but an extended soft landing

capacity constraints across many parts of the Australian economy are acting as a headwind to growth for manufacturing

above the 50.0 mark for new export orders and a jump up in the future output index to the highest level in 18 months

new orders and output remain soft at readings below 50.0

employment rose above 50

conditions in the manufacturing sector are not deteriorating, although a genuine recovery remains elusive

inflation indicators in the sector worsened, both the input price index (costs) and the output price index (final prices) rising during the month

input prices have sustained index readings just under 60 over the past four months

final prices rose towards a 55.0 index reading in August, which, if sustained, will lead to the highest readings in more than a year

Those price pressures evident in the survey are supportive of the no near-term rate cut view of the Reserve Bank of Australia.

We'll hear from RBA Governor Bullock later in the week (Thursday local time):