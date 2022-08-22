S&P Global / Markit Manufacturing PMI from Australia for August 2022. This is the preliminary (flash) reading. The final will be published next week.

Manufacturing flash 54.5

  • prior 55.7

Services flash 49.6

  • prior 50.9

Composite flash 49.8

  • prior 51.1

Service back into contraction. That is not a happy result, assuming the final release (due in just over a week) confirms it.

The Composite (of the two, manufacturing and non-manufacturing) has slipped into contraction for the first time since January. Australia was emerging from its 2021 lockdowns in January.

AUD update, it gained on the Chinese rate cuts yesterday but the strength of the USD soon reasserted:

