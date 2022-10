ANZ Roy Morgan weekly survey of consumer sentiment, last week was 84.6.

Drops to 82.2 and its lowest since early in August.

ANZ are blunt:

Consumer Confidence plunged 2.8%

inflation expectations hit its July peak

A weaker AUD and higher trend in petrol prices likely led household inflation expectations to surge to 6%

AUD update (it tends not to move upon this data release):