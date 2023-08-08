Prior month +2.7%

Australian Westpac consumer sentiment for August -0.4%

Index moves down to 81.0

The decline is the first since May

The AUDUSD is dipping to new session lows and in the process is looking to test its 100 hour moving average of 0.65645. The current price is trading at 0.6566. A break below the 100-hour moving average would have traders targeting 0.6555 (low of a recent swing area). Moving below that level, and traders will start to look toward the low price from last week and the lowest level since June 1 at 0.65135.