This week's result, 87, is the worst since August of 2020.

ANZ comments:

  • ANZ-Roy Morgan Aus Consumer Confidence dropped 4.1% last week, most likely on cost-of-living concerns, as inflation expectations rose to 5.7%, its highest weekly reading since early April.

The Reserve Bank of Australia will give it another kick later today when they raise the cash interest rate for the second month in a row:

