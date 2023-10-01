S&P Global/Judo Bank Australia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for September 2023, the final reading has come in at sad-looking 48.7

preliminary was 48.2, prior 49.6

48.7 is the seventh consecutive month in contraction

The key points made in the report:

Output fell modestly amid marked reduction in new orders

Staffing levels rose at the fastest rate since March

Selling price inflation accelerated to a four-month high

Still-strong employment is a positive. Higher demand may underpin inflation, which is still rising according to that third point the report makes. The Reserve Bank of Australia meet Tuesday and an on-hold decision is widely expected. But for how much longer? Earlier previews canvas what might lie ahead:

Back in April this hit its lowest since 2020.