Australia data for March 2023 Retail Sales +0.4% m/m

  • expected 0.2%, prior 0.2%
  • third straight rise in March
  • Australian Bureau of Statistics says: “Food retailing has now recorded 13 consecutive monthly rises, largely driven by high food inflation ...
  • Spending on non-food retailing has slowed in response to interest rate rises and increased cost of living pressures."
  • the Australian Bureau of Statistics also notes a "pull-back in spending on discretionary goods has seen monthly turnover remain at a similar level to six months ago"

For the y/y +5.4%

AUD is doing very little:

audusd retail sales march 2023

aud