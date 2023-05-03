Australia data for March 2023 Retail Sales +0.4% m/m

expected 0.2%, prior 0.2%

third straight rise in March

Australian Bureau of Statistics says: “Food retailing has now recorded 13 consecutive monthly rises, largely driven by high food inflation ...

Spending on non-food retailing has slowed in response to interest rate rises and increased cost of living pressures."

the Australian Bureau of Statistics also notes a "pull-back in spending on discretionary goods has seen monthly turnover remain at a similar level to six months ago"

For the y/y +5.4%

AUD is doing very little:

