Construction work done up 1.8% in the March quarter

expected +0.5%, prior -0.4%

residential construction work fell 2%

The data will go into the GDP figures, to be published on Wednesday 07 June 2023 11:30am Sydney time (0130 GMT, 9.30pm US Eastern time). There are plenty more 'partial' inputs to the GDP still to come in the days ahead - capex etc.

Earlier re the AUD: