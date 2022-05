Business Inventories (Q1) +3.2%

vs. expected 1.0%

prior 1.1%

This will feed into the GDP figure (due tomorrow) and is a big boost.

On the other hand ... Net Exports contribution (Q1) -1.7%

expected -1.4%, prior -0.2%

will detract

Australian GDP data is due Wednesday, June 1 at 0130 GMT. The big inver=tory number should ensure a solid p[osirive result.