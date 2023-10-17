Comments (in brief) from the WPAC report on its September 2023 Leading Index.

The six-month annualised growth rate in the Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Index, which indicates the likely pace of economic activity relative to trend three to nine months into the future, rose to -0.34% in September from -0.48% in August.

Long run of negative, below-trend reads continues.

Lacklustre growth likely to carry into the first half of 2024.

Components highlight stabilising activity and reduced drag from commodity prices offset by shaky sharemarket and softening labour market.

-

Background info on the Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Index, published by Westpac Banking Corporation in conjunction with the Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research.