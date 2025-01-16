The latest Labour Force report from the Australian Bureau of Statistics. Another blockbuster

Employment 56.3k !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

expected +15.0k, prior +35.6.1k

Unemployment Rate 4.0%

expected 4.0%, prior 3.9%

Participation Rate 67.1%

expected 67.0%, prior 67.0%

Full Time Employment -23.7k (part time 80K (prior -17K) )

prior +52.6k

A huge headline number for the jobs added of 56K vs. the 15K expected. The note on this is there was a loss of full-time jobs but a huge gain for part-time jobs. This'll take some of the shine off the headline.

Unemployment ticked up to 4.0%. Participation ticked higher also.

***

AUD/USD popped to 0.6248, a one-week high for the hapless AUD.

*-*-