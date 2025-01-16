The latest Labour Force report from the Australian Bureau of Statistics. Another blockbuster
Employment 56.3k !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
- expected +15.0k, prior +35.6.1k
Unemployment Rate 4.0%
- expected 4.0%, prior 3.9%
Participation Rate 67.1%
- expected 67.0%, prior 67.0%
Full Time Employment -23.7k (part time 80K (prior -17K) )
- prior +52.6k
A huge headline number for the jobs added of 56K vs. the 15K expected. The note on this is there was a loss of full-time jobs but a huge gain for part-time jobs. This'll take some of the shine off the headline.
Unemployment ticked up to 4.0%. Participation ticked higher also.
***
AUD/USD popped to 0.6248, a one-week high for the hapless AUD.
*-*-