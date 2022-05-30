An update on the Australian federal election that was held on 21 May.

On that evening it became clear the then opposition Labor Party would win government and Anthony Albanese would be the new PM. The incumbent Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, conceded defeat that evening.

In doubt, though, was if the new government would have a majority or would govern in conjunction with Greens/Independents. Albanese was confident he'd form a majority government.

The latest projections now show Albanese will have a majority:

Graph via local public media, ABC.

Just an update.